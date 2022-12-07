Andrea Sissons, middle, joined roughly 200 protesters in Ottawa on Wednesday calling on the Ontario government to repeal its More Homes Built Faster Act.

Criticism of Ontario's new housing act continues to mount even as the legislation, previously known as Bill 23, became law late last month.

A crowd of just over 100 people gathered near Ottawa City Hall Wednesday calling on Premier Doug Ford to repeal the More Homes Built Faster Act, previously known as Bill 23, which critics say will increase property taxes, lead to the loss of valuable wetlands and farmland, and do nothing to make housing more affordable for those who need it most.

"Once farmland is built into subdivisions we can't get it back. Once wetlands are drained we can't get them back," said protestor Andrea Sissons. "The value of leaving them intact outweighs any value compared to developing them."

Ford has said the new housing law will make it possible for Ontario to build 1.5 million homes in 10 years, mostly by freeing up land that was previously deemed not suitable for development.

Ford has also told critics to "get on board" and "stop whining."

But Sissons and other critics who spoke Wednesday say the government is going about things the wrong way by contributing to more sprawl and opening up sensitive lands for development.

"We need to be smarter in how we're building housing, and not giant 'McMansions' and sprawl on old wetlands and farmlands," said Sissons. "How are we going to feed ourselves if we carry on that way?"

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Ottawa City Hall on Wednesday to protest Ontario's new housing law, formerly called Bill 23. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Architects voice opposition to housing act

Architects, landscape architects, and urban designers at 16 firms in Ontario posted an open letter addressed to Ford and Steve Clark, minister for municipal affairs and housing calling on them to send the legislation back to the drawing board.

"We firmly believe that this legislation will not achieve its stated intent," the architects wrote in the letter, which was posted Nov. 25.

"Instead, it will inhibit the construction of affordable housing in our province; dismantle regional planning and urban design considerations; undermine heritage protection, environmental protection, and climate change mitigation; and limit public participation in how we build our communities."

Anthony Leaning, a principal with CSV Architects in Ottawa, did not participate in the drafting of the open letter, but he says he fully supports his fellow architects in their criticism of the government.

"We've been working in affordable housing for decades so we have a pretty good idea of what makes affordable housing," said Leaning. "One of the things that doesn't make affordable housing [possible] is suburban expansion."

Anthony Leaning, a principal with CSV Architects in Ottawa, says the government's new legislation will actually make housing less affordable for lower-income earners in Ontario. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

By encouraging sprawl instead of more intensification, he said affordability becomes an issue not just for home buyers but for municipalities, since studies have demonstrated suburban development is more of a burden on property taxes than urban infill.

Ottawa's newly elected mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, has stated the act could have a 'dramatic' impact on city finances since Ottawa stands to lose out on $130 million in development charges over five years.

Even though Bill 23 has gone on to become law, Leaning says he's planning to bring together the voices of other architects and planners to change the Ford government's mind.

"If they started listening to people I think they would realize that there are severe problems and flaws with the legislation," he said. "So with luck they'll see that they have to reconsider at least parts of it."