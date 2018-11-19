A century on skis in Ottawa-Gatineau

Last week's early snowfall had many of us groaning and reaching for our tuques.

Skiers, however, are embracing the wintry weather as they have for decades in this region.





A new book takes a look at a century of cross-country skiing in Gatineau park, travelling back in time to the days when skiers would hit the trails with only one pole.

Malcolm Hunter, author of The Trail Beckons: 100 years of Cross-Country Skiing in the Gatineau, has been criss-crossing the park's ski trails for six decades.

Early days out on the trails

Hunter's book inspired us to do some research of our own.

CBC dug through the City of Ottawa's archives to find some images of the region's skiing history, both cross-country and downhill.

If you're the type who's more inclined to give winter the cold shoulder, maybe these photos will help. See how much fun everyone's having?

A long line of cross-country skiiers from the Ottawa ski club, in the 1920s. (City of Ottawa Archives)

Possibly the same 1920s Ottawa Ski Club cross-country skiers, now moving uphill. (City of Ottawa Archives)

In the 1920s, the Ottawa Ski Club built this jump in Rockliffe park. (City of Ottawa Archives)