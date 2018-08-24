Bif Naked's back in her favourite Canadian city

She's renowned as a punk rock icon, a cancer survivor, a memoir writer, a motivational speaker — and of course for her cameo on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

But there's one thing about Bif Naked you might not know — her deep and enduring love for Ottawa.

"It's my favourite city in Canada," said Naked, 47, in town this weekend to perform at Capital Pride. "I love it!"

A sneak peak with <a href="https://twitter.com/bifnaked?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bifnaked</a> soundcheck <a href="https://t.co/umZsbijDjy">pic.twitter.com/umZsbijDjy</a> —@OttawaMorning

The Vancouver-based singer-songwriter was born in India and adopted by American missionaries. Her birth mother was Canadian, so Ottawa, Canada's capital, has always held a special place in her heart.

Her childhood was unhappy, and she was institutionalized for alcohol abuse when she was a teenager.

She escaped by joining a punk rock band, then found her voice as a solo artist. By 23 she was a platinum-selling recording artist.

Tough times

More recently, she went through breast cancer and a divorce. She has since remarried.

Through it all, humour and positivity remained some her strongest weapons of choice, especially during chemotherapy and radiation.

"I would deliberately say positive things," the singer told Ottawa Morning. "I used Twitter a bit like a note-to-self, and that just became a habit. I can't even imagine complaining on social media. I could never do it, no matter what's happening."

In 2016 Naked, who's always been open about her bisexuality, released a memoir, I, Bificus.

She credits the both her manager and her editor for helping get the book published.

"I mean half of it was absolute garbage and also irrelevant," she said of her early drafts. "I had to just be a big girl about it.... [It was] just like making records. It was the same process as being with a record label."

The singer has a new album coming out and is now busy touring across the country.

For now, she's just happy to be in her favourite Canadian city.

"Being here for an event like Capital Pride is an honour," she said.