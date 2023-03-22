Biden visits Ottawa: Here are the road closures and traffic disruptions

Some Ottawa roads will be fully closed and others will experience temporary closures during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit on Thursday and Friday.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in Ottawa Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and, during the two-day visit, Biden is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon.

Biden will also deliver an address to Parliament.

The City of Ottawa said it is working closely with the RCMP, Ottawa police and other security partners to maintain safety throughout the visit.

Biden's visit likely won't affect the Thursday morning commute, the city said, but "the exact details and timing of road closures and other impacts to city services may be communicated at the last minute" for security reasons.

Roads, bridges and bus routes affected

The following roads will be fully closed from 4 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. on Friday:

Wellington Street between Metcalfe Street and Mackenzie Avenue.

Rideau Street between Mackenzie and Dalhousie Street.

Elgin Street between Queen and Wellington streets.

Mackenzie between Murray and Rideau streets.

Colonel By Drive between Daly Avenue and Rideau.

Sussex Drive between Rideau and George streets.

The Macdonald-Cartier and Alexandra bridges will also see temporary closures in both directions for all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians. The Portage bridge will remain open. The Chaudière bridge is closed to vehicle traffic until the end of March for work related to the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening project.

A view of Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa, which will be taken over by the presidential visit on Friday. (Félix Desroches/CBC)

People should avoid unnecessary travel around the affected locations during the visit, or plan possible alternate routes, the city said.

Some bus routes will also be affected, with all bus services detoured from Rideau Street to Mackenzie King Bridge on Thursday and Friday. Some buses and Para Transpo service will also experience delays because of road closures and detours. O-Train Line 1 service will operate as usual.

The city's online traffic map will have live updates on all closures, detours and traffic impacts.

Temporary road closures may last several hours

Traffic disruptions will be expected on the following roads on Thursday and Friday, and temporary closures could last several hours.

The following roads will have temporary disruptions on Thursday:

Airport Parkway between the Ottawa International Airport and Bronson Avenue.

Bronson Avenue between Findlay Avenue and Airport Parkway.

Colonel By Drive between Hog's Back Road and Daly Avenue.

Sussex Drive between George Street and Princess Avenue.

The following roads will have temporary disruptions on Friday: