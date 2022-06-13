Bike giveaway helps Ukrainian newcomers navigate the city

Julia Karapira was learning to ride a bicycle for the very first time, on Sunday.

For her, this is another first — like coming to Canada to stay with a host family, after leaving her life-long home in Ukraine amidst the war.

But she isn't alone.

Karapira is one of more than 100 Ukrainians learning to navigate their new home on two wheels, thanks to a volunteer-led effort that has been sourcing donated bikes from Ottawa residents and servicing them for newcomers to use.

Despite falling and scraping her chin, Karapira called her shiny new bicycle a blessing.

"It's amazing," she said, "I feel very privileged…to learn the city and to be able to travel around and not get lost on my own."

Britannia Bay resident Maureen Adamache, who came up with the idea to provide newcomers with bicycles, has been hosting the giveaway in her backyard every Sunday for nearly three months. (Felix Desroches/CBC)

"Everyone deserves a bike," according to Britannia Bay resident Maureen Adamache, who came up with the idea to provide newcomers with bicycles.

Adamache noted that many newcomers from Ukraine do not have drivers' licenses or access to a car, but would need a way to carry out important errands or access essential services in a new city.

Without a method of transportation, Adamache says, "they can't do it."

So after news of the war broke, Adamache rounded up some of her friends to help welcome newcomers to Ottawa with bicycles.

The group put a call out on social media for people to donate their old and unused bicycles, helmets, locks and other accessories.

With the help of other volunteers from a Facebook group, a "safe bike guide" was created in Ukrainian and Russian for newcomers, who do not speak English.

Now, every Sunday for nearly three months, Adamache's backyard has been bustling with volunteers servicing bicycles, and Ukrainian newcomers looking to start their lives in Ottawa.

Recipient turned volunteer wants to share 'free' feeling

Adamache said the group has collected over 150 donated bikes. Of those bikes, 112 had been given away as of Sunday. They are also giving away helmets, locks, gloves and other accessories that were donated.

Every Sunday for nearly three months, Maureen Adamache’s backyard in Britannia Bay has been bustling with volunteers servicing bicycles, and Ukrainian newcomers looking for a vehicle to ease their start in Ottawa. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

She said the biggest demand has come from Ukrainian seniors and young mothers, and noted that most of them are staying in volunteer hosts' homes.

"[The bicycle] gives them some independence from the host family. They don't have to ask for a ride to go to a doctor's appointment or go get groceries or to go visit a Ukrainian church," says Adamache. She says the bicycles are therefore imperative to newcomers' well-being.

For newcomer Igor Zosymenko, being able to ride a bicycle has meant that and more.

"I could focus on job searching, accommodation, searching, and just forget about the transport," he said.

But when he took his bicycle out for a spin, Zosymenko said something else unexpected happened.

He felt a sudden flood of "good emotions and memories", remembering summers biking with his friends and family in his hometown Dnipro.

One week later, Zosymenko has returned to help Adamache as a volunteer.

After fleeing the traumatic war, Zosymenko said he wants other Ukrainian newcomers to feel like he does now — with the help of a bicycle.

"I feel free," Zosymenko said.