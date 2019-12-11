Bhupinderpal Gill, Gurpreet Ronald granted new 1st-degree murder trial

Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald are getting a new trial after an appeal court agreed the judge in their first-degree murder trial made a mistake.

After a highly publicized Superior Court trial, Gill and Ronald were found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Gill's wife Jagtar Gill in July 2016.

The 43-year-old mother of three was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death on Jan. 29, 2014 — her 17th wedding anniversary — in the Barrhaven home she shared with her family.

On Tuesday, Ontario's court of appeal ruled the judge made a mistake by not telling the jury it was possible to convict Ronald of second-degree murder.

It said that also undermined Bhupinderpal Gill's argument that Ronald had acted alone, so his defence was affected.

The co-accused had worked as OC Transpo drivers.

Both said soon after that verdict they would appeal.