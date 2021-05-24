'Immersive' Van Gogh art exhibition coming to Lansdowne Park

Ottawa's art lovers have something to look forward in the coming months: an elaborate digital projection of the works of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh at Lansdowne Park.

The organizers of Ottawa Bluesfest, along with the Royal Bank of Canada, will be bringing Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience to the Aberdeen Pavilion sometime this summer.

The exhibition was created by Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal's Normal Studio.

It features more than 300 artworks of the famed Dutch painter, appearing and disappearing as they flow across multiple surfaces inside the pavilion.

Exact dates haven't been announced.