PM Trudeau appoints Cornwall, Ont., mayor to Senate

Bernadette Clement, the mayor of Cornwall, Ont., will be trading her spot at Cornwall city hall for a seat in Parliament's upper chamber.

Clement was appointed to Canada's Senate on Tuesday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a news release, in addition to the former head of the Canadian Labour Congress, Hassan Yussuff, and James Quinn, the current CEO for the port authority in Saint John, N.B.

Elected as mayor in 2018, Clement was the first female to become mayor of Cornwall, and is believed to be the first Black female mayor in Ontario. Prior to being elected mayor she served three terms as a city councillor.

The prime minister's news release describes Clement as someone "who has devoted much of her life to the betterment of the city."

Cornwall, feds worked together during pandemic

Over the course of the pandemic Clement has worked with the federal government on a number of issues.

In February 2020, Cornwall was selected as a location for passengers to quarantine after returning home from an outbreak on a cruise ship in Japan.

Clement also recently met with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair to discuss a plan for reopening the border with the U.S.

Clement will sit as an independent senator representing Ontario, the news release added.

Read Bernadette Clement's statement here: