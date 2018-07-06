Father and son from Gatineau killed in Pennsylvania crash

A revered member of Ottawa's French theatre community has died after a crash in Pennsylvania.

Benjamin Gaillard, the programming co-ordinator for the Franco-Ontarian company Théâtre Action, was killed along with his 10-year-old son in a crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, near the city of Scranton.

According to police in the area, Gaillard was driving his Toyota Corolla when he stopped because of another accident ahead. A tractor-trailer then crashed into their vehicle, making the car spin and hit another tractor-trailer that had also stopped.

Gaillard's wife and daughter were also in the car and were injured but are now in hospital in stable condition.

"Benjamin was one of the most beautiful people I've ever met," said Marie-Eve Chassé, executive director of Théâtre Action.

"On the field, in projects such as our school festival, he gave the impression of having the gift of ubiquity, always on the lookout, smiling, pleasant, and with a touch of humour to relax the atmosphere."