For this science whiz-kid, it's all elementary

When Ben Nichols first laid eyes on the periodic table — it was on a poster at Queens University — he decided he needed to memorize the entire thing. He did, in just two weeks. He was four.

Now seven, Ben has been learning about the elements ever since. He wanted to share his knowledge with CBC's All In A Day as part of the Element of Surprise series, so his dad, Scott, sent these videos last week.

Earlier this week, father and son made the trip from Kingston up to Ottawa, where Ben took host Alan Neal and the All In A Day listeners to school.

Ben Nichol is a 7-year old fan of the Element of Surprise series we've been doing here on All In A Day. 12:39

Ben wants to be a scientist when he grows up, and All In A Day had a special surprise for him.

The show brought in two special guests: chemistry professor Jeff Manthorpe, the brains behind Carleton University's Chemistry Magic shows, and Alain St-Amant, vice-dean of the Faculty of Science at the University of Ottawa.

An afternoon of exploration

Ben got to spend the rest of his afternoon on a whirlwind tour of both university campuses.

Scott tagged along, and kept everyone up to date on Ben's adventure via Twitter.

Ben started by testing pH levels in a lab at the University of Ottawa with St-Amant.

Then it was off to Carleton, where Ben continued to explore the world of chemistry with Manthorpe

Then it was time for some impressive chemical reactions.

Ben continued to explore how his deep knowledge of the elements applied to the real world.

Finally, Ben thanked everyone for making possible what Scott called "the best day of his life, so far."

