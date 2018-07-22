Bells Corners residents to launch pop-up bike lanes

Residents in Bells Corners will be installing makeshift bike lanes out of pylons Sunday to demand safer cycling infrastructure and lower speeds on roads in their community.

Cyclists and pedestrians say they're frustrated with the conditions on Moodie Drive south of Robertson Road and north of Seyton Drive, which is where the pop-up lanes will go up this morning.

"With regards to cycling infrastructure, it's one of the worst areas in the city," said Trevor Haché, vice president of the Healthy Transportation Coalition.

"We are dealing with, in total, probably close to two and a half to three kilometres of fairly busy road, four lanes — two in each direction — [and a] 60 kilometre per hour speed limit."

'Make the neighbourhood a bit better'

Two of the four northbound and southbound driving lanes on Moodie Drive are expected to be blocked off using traffic barrels and pylons.

There also plans to set up signs asking vehicles to yield to cyclists, along with new 50 km/h speed limit signs.

This is a start to make the neighbourhood a bit better. - John Netto, cyclist and Bell Corners' resident

The pop-up bike lanes will be in place until 4 p.m.

"I think for the average person, it's a very difficult process, because as you come south of Robertson Road on Moodie Drive the lane is narrow and speed limit is 60 right now," said John Netto, an avid cyclist in the community.

Netto said many cyclists choose to ride their bikes on sidewalks or take long alternate routes to avoid the speeding traffic.

"This is a start to make the neighbourhood a bit better, a bit more easier to walk around in or take the bus or take the bike," Netto told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

Not asking for lane closures

Residents are specifically calling for both speed reductions and an elevated cycle track between the road and the sidewalk.

They are not asking for lane closures, Haché said.

More than 450 Bells Corners residents have signed a petition, addressed to the city, calling for these changes. They have shared it with College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli, who is expected to pass it on to city council.

"It requires persistence, it requires community support, it requires a support of a councillor," Haché told All In A Day.

"And with all those things ... we can get the city to reprioritize,"