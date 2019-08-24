Woman killed in Prince Edward County crash

A young woman is dead after she lost control of her car on a Prince Edward County highway Friday evening and struck another vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of the Highway 62 crash near Crofton Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of a northbound car lost control, partially crossed the highway, and collided with a southbound vehicle.

That driver, 24-year-old Autumn Cooke of Belleville, Ont., died from her injuries, OPP said.

Police did not say whether the southbound driver was injured in the crash.

The investigation continues, OPP said, but no charges are expected.