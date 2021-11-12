Belleville restaurant loses liquor licence for breaking public health rules

A Wild Wing restaurant in Belleville, Ont., has temporarily lost its liquor licence for letting staff and patrons go maskless and not checking vaccine passports.

In a news release Friday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) — which regulates alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario — said one of its compliance officials spoke with the Wild Wing owner at the North Front Street location on Sept. 29.

At the time, the owner admitted she hasn't been checking patrons' vaccine certificates upon entry, nor was she enforcing mask-wearing indoors, said AGCO. Both are required under Ontario's current public health laws.

The commission said it followed up twice in October and continued to see rules being broken.

During another visit on Nov. 9, AGCO said a Wild Wing manager said his staff members were aware of the requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act, yet he doesn't require his employees to wear masks either.

"[The AGCO official] observed that multiple unmasked patrons were entering and exiting the establishment and that vaccine confirmation and identification were not checked," reads the release.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health officials had also visited Wild Wing Belleville several times, and brought multiple charges against the restaurant, the commission said.

"We will continue to take action to ensure that the alcohol sector is operated with honesty and integrity," said AGCO CEO Tom Mungham in the news release.