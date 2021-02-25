2 Belleville, Ont., police officers charged with assault

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says two police officers in Belleville, Ont., have been charged with assault causing bodily harm for a man's serious injuries in September.

In a news release, the SIU said Belleville Police Service officers had a search warrant for a home on Coleman Street and arrested three men Sept. 22, 2020.

One of the men arrested was later diagnosed with serious injuries.

SIU director Joseph Martino has reasonable grounds to believe two of the officers involved broke the law, the news release said.

Const. Matthew Sweet and Sgt. Kyle King are expected to appear in court March 18.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates when police are involved in a death, serious injury, shooting or allegations of sexual assault.