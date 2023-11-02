More than 400 pieces of phone history live in a Belleville, Ont., basement

Doug Duffy answers the phone sitting in the collection in his Belleville, Ont., basement. (Submitted by Doug Duffy)

Doug Duffy didn't connect with the radio studio over Zoom.

The Belleville, Ont., man called CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on a 1968 Northern Electric Contempra Field Trial telephone to talk about the rest of his phone collection.

"I have candlesticks. I have payphones. I have regular rotary phones. Every one of them — they have a story and a little bit of history."

Duffy's basement collection, which includes more than 400 items ranging from antique telephones to related memorabilia, is a callback to a bygone era.

Accumulated over 15 years, Duffy refers to it as The Old Telephone Room.

"When I come in here, it's like you're walking into, I guess, a museum," he said.

The oldest of the bunch, a Strowger with an 11-digit dial, dates back to 1905.

The 1905 Strowger and 1909 Gray Pay Station in Duffy's collection. (Submitted by Doug Duffy)

Although that phone isn't functional, many of the others are.

"You look at it, you go 'Wow, that works?'" Duffy said. "Yeah, it still works to this day."

Fascinated since childhood

Duffy's phone fascination dates back to his childhood in the 1960s.

Walking through a new subdivision on his way to school, he watched as Bell Canada workers strung telephone lines through the neighbourhood.

At the time, it captured his interest. Years later, when he came across a phone in a thrift shop, "something clicked."

"I found them online, in ads, [from] other collectors who are looking for the same thing," he said.

And his collection grew.

Among the many items on display is a 1960 Bell Laboratories Shmoo prototype, a 1979 Northern Telecom orange Doodle and a 1940s Northern Electric nickel-plated candlestick.

The Old Telephone Room collection in Duffy's basement photographed on Dec. 7, 2022. (Submitted by Doug Duffy)

While again digging through a thrift shop, Duffy uncovered a jewel of his collection: a 1971 Contempra by Ottawa-based phone designer John Tyson.

"It was in the bin and it didn't look so nice," Duffy said. "It was pretty raunchy."

Still, he could tell "there was something different" about the phone, so he bought it for $2.50 and took it home.

He photographed his find and contacted its designer by mail.

More of Duffy's collection of more than 400 items. (Submitted by Doug Duffy)

Tyson wrote Duffy back to confirm the model was in fact a rare prototype of his iconic design — the first phone developed and manufactured in Canada.

"The telephone community, when I let them know that I had found it, they were overwhelmed," Duffy said.

While he doesn't have any immediate plans for the future of the collection, Duffy said he would like to see it one day end up in a proper museum.

"Every time I come down into this room, you look around and it's awesome — the history that's down here."