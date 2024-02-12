Belleville mayor calls on province to help fund detox centre, community hub

The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says provincial support for a community hub and detox centre would leave his city "better equipped" to face its current mental health, substance use and homelessness crisis.

Neil Ellis declared an addiction, mental health and homelessness emergency on Thursday, calling on upper levels of government for help.

Officials said 23 people overdosed in Belleville between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Witnesses described multiple people collapsing at the same time.

On Monday, Ellis's office issued a news release with two specific requests for provincial funding.

The first is "investment, guidance and support" for The Bridge, a community hub that's currently under development. Ellis is asking the province for $2 million to fill a funding gap so the centre can begin delivering services currently offered at a local church where a cluster of overdoses occurred last week.

The second request is for investment in a detox centre.

"While we understand that this alone will not solve all of the complex issues … we feel that we would at least be better equipped to support our community," Ellis said in the news release.

A spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Health Sylvia Jones said in a statement Thursday that the province is working with the local health unit to respond to "overdoses caused by a laced drug," and pointed to nearly $40 million in recent investments in the area.

CBC reached out to the province again on Monday for a response to Belleville's latest funding requests. The same spokesperson said the request is under review.