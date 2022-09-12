76-year-old cyclist dies in Belleville motor vehicle collision

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old cyclist after a fatal motor vehicle collision in Belleville, Ont.

On Sept. 9 around 9 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 62, near Maitland Road. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Rui Hua Wang of Belleville.

The investigation is ongoing.