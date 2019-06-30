Belleville, Ont., man charged in suspected fatal overdose

A Belleville, Ont., man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and crystal meth after a woman died from a suspected opioid overdose.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory early Saturday after receiving reports of an unresponsive 39-year-old woman.

The woman was later pronounced dead, OPP said.

Provincial police said Sunday that a 38-year-old man had been charged with a pair of possession-related offences for the purposes of trafficking.

The man was not on the scene when the woman overdosed, so the protections included in the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act did not apply, said Sgt. Cynthia Savard.

The man was scheduled to appear in Belleville court Sunday for a bail hearing.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory is about halfway between Belleville and Napanee, Ont.