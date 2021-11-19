Police step up patrols as 'troubling' graveyard vandalism continues

Ontario's police force says it's stepping up patrols at some eastern Ontario cemeteries as a spree of graveyard vandalization this fall continues unchecked.

More than 900 headstones have been desecrated at cemeteries across a region that ranges from Quinte West all the way to Kingston, according to Bill Dickson, spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police.

In the Belleville area alone, some 600 gravestones were hit with spray paint in November in three separate attacks on two local cemeteries.

"It's definitely troubling, not only for law enforcement but for anyone who's experienced this from a family perspective," said Dickson on Tuesday.

"It just shouldn't go on. Cemeteries are one of those places that you'd like to think are sacred."

Dickson said OPP officers are being asked to "take a tour through" the region's cemeteries when not on a call, checking for unexplained lights at night and other suspicious activity.

The force is also sharing information with the municipal forces in Kingston and Belleville, Dickson said. The public can also keep an eye out for curious behaviour and contact police, he added.

"This is not a victimless crime. There are victims. These are families who are being impacted. They may already be traumatized or feeling the loss of a loved one," said Dickson.

Belleville police say several anonymous residents have put together a $7,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.