OPP near Belleville search for armed man

The Ontario Provincial Police is asking people to lock their cars and houses and to shelter in place in the Foxboro area, near Belleville, Ont., after an OPP officer was stabbed this morning.

According to a spokesperson for the OPP, a vehicle struck a police cruiser shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, before the officer was stabbed.

The officer is in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are searching for an armed man they say is dangerous, 26-year-old Charles Parkinson, who is wanted for attempted murder.

Parkinson is described as five foot eight, 134 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black sweater and a black hat with a red logo.

Parkinson has ties to Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County, police said.