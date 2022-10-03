150 homes evacuated after Belleville, Ont., fire spews fumes, debris

People have been forced from about 150 homes in Belleville, Ont., because of a large fire in a pile of construction materials that spewed debris and fumes into the air late Sunday night.

Belleville police said in an email they and firefighters were called to the intersection of Station Street and Haig Road east of the city's train station because of a large fire that was blowing debris around and affecting air quality.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning Monday the fire started in a two-storey pile of foam-like construction materials not long after 11 p.m. Sunday and it's not yet known how it started.

The city's firefighters called for help from nearby communities such as Quinte West and CFB Trenton, which he said brought in equipment used for aircraft.

Panciuk said the area has been cleared of people because of safety concerns about the fumes and debris that rode the fire's heat high into the air and then fell over an area about three kilometres long.

"We have debris and chunks of debris. And when I say that, you can imagine Styrofoam burning. It's a very lightweight product, so it has some mass but not a lot of density or weight," he said.

"It's all over parts of the city ... it's not very strong, but we're not sure yet if it's toxic."

Panciuk said people should avoid the area to leave room for the response.

Black debris sits on lawns and driveways in Belleville, Ont., on Monday. This is more than a kilometre west of the fire. (Darryl Ashley/Twitter)

Belleville's fire department said people in the area shouldn't clear the debris away until the province's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks finishes examining it. If moving it is essential, such as clearing off a vehicle, it says to lightly brush it away and not to use water to reduce the risk of runoff.

The mayor said the city isn't aware of any injuries. The fire is under control, he said, but crews are watching for hot spots.

The Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre off Cannifton Road near Highway 401 is open for anyone displaced who needs a place to go.