Witnesses describe shocking scene as Belleville grapples with overdose 'crisis'

Mike Juby was outside Bridge Street United Church in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon when people suddenly started dropping to the sidewalk all around him.

There were "ambulances left, right and centre" as paramedics loaded people onto stretchers and rushed them to hospital, he recalled.

"It was ugly," Juby said. "They're all my friends. I know every one of them. It's a tough, tough go."

Emergency officials in Belleville say 14 people overdosed in the eastern Ontario city's core between 2 and 4 p.m. Tuesday. By the following morning that number had risen to 17.

At one point police shut down a section of road and asked residents to avoid going downtown, describing the situation as an "overdose emergency." None of the overdoses proved fatal.

The cluster of overdoses happened along Bridge Street E., surrounding the church where a drop-in centre run by the John Howard Society of Belleville offers food, showers and laundry service for homeless and other vulnerable residents.

The past 24 hours have had a "huge impact" on those why rely on and work at the site, according to J.J. Cormier, the organization's executive director.

"There were five individuals who were outside, walking on the sidewalk, and all five of them collapsed at the exact same time," Cormier said.

"These people are … our family, and we're their family."

J.J. Cormier is the executive director of the John Howard Society of Belleville. She says the overdoses have been difficult for staff and the clients who rely on the drop-in service her organization runs at Bridge Street United Church. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

On Wednesday, the city held a news conference bringing together emergency, city and health officials.

While harm reduction workers in Ottawa and Toronto have discovered animal tranquillizers in local drugs, the medical officer of health for Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) said it's too soon to determine exactly what caused Belleville's surge in overdoses.

"It's too early for this particular event to know exactly what might be in the drug supply, what would it be having these particular effects, but this is part of an overall trend that is severely affecting the community," said Dr. Ethan Toumishey.

The doctor added that while the spike in cases was "particularly high" this week, the problem isn't new.

"It continues to raise the alarm, but … the alarm has been ringing for a while now," Toumishey said.

All in a Day 12:23 Police say emergency services in Belleville responded to 14 overdose incidents on Tuesday Belleville police say an "overdose emergency" is affecting the city's downtown core. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health told us how they're working to tackle that problem.

Leaders in Belleville sounded that alarm in November during an earlier news conference amid another spate of overdose calls.

On Tuesday, Mayor Neil Ellis said the city faces a "very serious drug problem, addictions and mental health crisis."

He and police Chief Mike Callaghan said the situation pushed local emergency resources to the brink and the problem is too big for Belleville to tackle on its own.

They're calling on the provincial government for a plan to help.

"We need funds … human resources, capital resources to get in front of this," Ellis said. "I don't see anything on the horizon."

Juby said watching so many people he knows overdose at the same time was frustrating and scary.

"It's disappointing. It hurts," he said.

"I don't know where it's coming from, but I hope it stops."

Meanwhile, a Belleville police news release Thursday morning listed five more reported overdoses from 10 a.m. to midnight Wednesday. All five people were taken to hospital and survived.