Man takes bag of dog poop to the eye

Police in Belleville, Ont., investigating 'fecal assault' northwest of downtown core

CBC News
Belleville police say they've identified and found the suspect in Thursday's 'fecal assault.' (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

Police in Belleville, Ont., are investigating after a man says he was struck in the eye by a bag of dog waste hurled into his car.

Belleville Police said in a news release they were called to a "fecal assault" near Tripp and Pepper avenues, northwest of the city's core, at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

A man was apparently sitting in his stopped car when a woman walked over and threw the bag of feces at his face, police said, hitting him in the eye.

Police said they've identified the suspect and their investigation continues..

Anyone who witnessed this is asked to call investigators at 613-966-0882 extension 4151, or by email.

