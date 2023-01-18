Woman charged in cemetery vandalism in Belleville, Ont.
Hundreds of headstones spray-painted in November 2021
After investigating for more than a year, police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to the vandalism of hundreds of headstones at two cemeteries in Belleville, Ont.
In the first of a series of incidents, police responded to a call on Nov. 3, 2021, at St. James Cemetery where about 200 headstones had been vandalized. The next day, police found 255 headstones spray-painted at the Elmwood Cemetery in Thurlow Township.
Just under a week later, someone vandalized about 150 more headstones with blue spray paint.
Belleville police called the spree "horrible acts of vandalism" at the time.
Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested a 20-year-old woman from Stirling, Ont., on Jan. 13.
The woman was charged with three counts of mischief over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 16.