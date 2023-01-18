Woman charged in cemetery vandalism in Belleville, Ont.

After investigating for more than a year, police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to the vandalism of hundreds of headstones at two cemeteries in Belleville, Ont.

In the first of a series of incidents, police responded to a call on Nov. 3, 2021, at St. James Cemetery where about 200 headstones had been vandalized. The next day, police found 255 headstones spray-painted at the Elmwood Cemetery in Thurlow Township.

Just under a week later, someone vandalized about 150 more headstones with blue spray paint.

Belleville police called the spree "horrible acts of vandalism" at the time.

about 150 headstones at this cemetery were vandalized with spray paint on Nov. 9, 2021. (Belleville Police Service)

Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested a 20-year-old woman from Stirling, Ont., on Jan. 13.

The woman was charged with three counts of mischief over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 16.