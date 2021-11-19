Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Belleville, Ont., cemeteries

Hundreds of headstones have been vandalized in two Belleville, Ont., cemeteries this month, according to Belleville police.

The most recent of the three incidents happened on Nov. 9 when about 150 headstones were marked with blue spray paint.

Belleville police responded to a call around 8 a.m. and discovered the paint. Det.-Sgt. Patrick Kellar said there was no messaging or symbols, just "unexplainable vandalism."

The week prior that same cemetery and another one were also vandalized with spray paint on consecutive days.

On Nov. 3 at around 9:00 a.m. police were called to the St. James Cemetery in Belleville's west end where about 200 headstones were vandalized. On Nov. 4 at 1 a.m. police found 255 headstones had been spray-painted at the Elmwood Cemetery in Thurlow Township.

Police say several local residents who wish to remain anonymous have put together a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

They are continuing to investigate the "horrible acts of vandalism," the release says.