Internet, cellular service issues hit Ottawa area
Cause not yet known, says Bell Canada
Bell Canada says the cause of service disruptions in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Thursday afternoon is under investigation.
Its official Twitter support account started getting tweets from users reporting issues in Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau and other communities across the two provinces at about 11:20 a.m.
A Bell spokesperson said around 1:25 p.m. that the brief service disruption was over and the company was looking into what happened.
Some people tweeted they were still having problems after that announcement, however.
Still down in Kemptville—@sarstephie
Still down here in Gatineau—@Ready2Drift
Telus, meanwhile, said there's an issue affecting several carriers in eastern Canada.
We're aware of a wireless issue impacting several carriers in Eastern Canada. Our team is already investigating and services will be restored as quickly as possible. Thank you.—@TELUSsupport
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.