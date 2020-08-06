Skip to Main Content
Internet, cellular service issues hit Ottawa area
Ottawa

Internet, cellular service issues hit Ottawa area

Bell Canada says the cause of service disruptions in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec is under investigation.

Cause not yet known, says Bell Canada

CBC News ·
Bell Canada said around 1:25 p.m. Thursday that its issues in the Ottawa area had been resolved. Telus says there have been service outages across eastern Canada. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Bell Canada says the cause of service disruptions in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Thursday afternoon is under investigation.

Its official Twitter support account started getting tweets from users reporting issues in Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau and other communities across the two provinces at about 11:20 a.m.

A Bell spokesperson said around 1:25 p.m. that the brief service disruption was over and the company was looking into what happened.

Some people tweeted they were still having problems after that announcement, however.

Telus, meanwhile, said there's an issue affecting several carriers in eastern Canada.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now