Internet, cellular service issues hit Ottawa area

Bell Canada says the cause of service disruptions in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Thursday afternoon is under investigation.

Its official Twitter support account started getting tweets from users reporting issues in Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau and other communities across the two provinces at about 11:20 a.m.

A Bell spokesperson said around 1:25 p.m. that the brief service disruption was over and the company was looking into what happened.

Some people tweeted they were still having problems after that announcement, however.

Still down in Kemptville —@sarstephie

Still down here in Gatineau —@Ready2Drift

Telus, meanwhile, said there's an issue affecting several carriers in eastern Canada.