A long history of abuse at one Ottawa high school
TIMELINE

Over the course of 30 years, three teachers at the same Ottawa high school sexually abused dozens of teenage boys and girls, crimes that would take years to come to light.

Warning: This video contains details some readers may find disturbing

CBC News ·
Dozens of students were assaulted at Bell High School and disturbing warnings went unheeded. 4:55

A CBC investigation discovered students, parents and teachers raised concerns about two of the men, but nothing was ever done.

This timeline traces this history.

