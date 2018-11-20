TIMELINE
A long history of abuse at one Ottawa high school
Warning: This video contains details some readers may find disturbing
For more than 30 years, three teachers at the same Ottawa high school sexually abused dozens of teenage boys and girls, crimes that would take years to come to light.
A CBC investigation discovered students, parents and teachers raised concerns about two of the men, but nothing was ever done.
This timeline traces this history.