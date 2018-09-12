Police watchdog wraps up report into Wakefield incident

Quebec's independent police watchdog has completed an investigation into an incident last year that left a 29-year-old man seriously injured following an incident in the La Pêche, Que., community of Wakefield one year ago.

In a news release, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said officers had completed a report into the actions of officers with MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais and submitted it to prosecutors, who will make the final decision on charges.

In a news release, the BEI said the investigation determined the man had been booked into a cell at the police station early on the morning of Sept. 11, 2017. The man received a meal at 8:55 a.m., and a few minutes later officers keeping watch via a surveillance camera observed a blanket hanging vertically inside the cell.

Officers rushed in and found the man hanging from the blanket. He was transported to hospital after officers gave him first aid.

The decision on whether or not to lay charges is now in the hands of prosecutors, not the BEI. The agency investigates incidents in which someone is injured or killed during an interaction with police or while in police custody.