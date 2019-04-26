A look at Gatineau before and after flood waters rose

Flood waters have already hit the capital region hard and the waters have yet to peak.

Ottawa's west-end is set to see flood levels hit their highest point today. The water levels are forecast to peak on Thursday in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau.

With more water on the way, the levels have already risen enough to surround some homes.

Here's a look at what it has meant for homes and streets in a few Gatineau neighbourhoods.

Riviera neighbourhood

Jacques-Cartier Street in Pointe-Gatineau

Saint-Louis Street in Gatineau

Campeau Street in Gatineau