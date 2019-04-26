A look at Gatineau before and after flood waters rose
Radio-Canada used drone footage to show the impact of rising waters in Gatineau, Que.
We took to the skies over Gatineau to get a look at the damage
Flood waters have already hit the capital region hard and the waters have yet to peak.
Ottawa's west-end is set to see flood levels hit their highest point today. The water levels are forecast to peak on Thursday in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau.
With more water on the way, the levels have already risen enough to surround some homes.
Here's a look at what it has meant for homes and streets in a few Gatineau neighbourhoods.
Riviera neighbourhood
Jacques-Cartier Street in Pointe-Gatineau
Saint-Louis Street in Gatineau
Campeau Street in Gatineau
with files from Radio-Canada
