Make your own beet salad with fresh local garlic

From the dips to the bread and even the ice cream, you can expect to find garlic in almost everything being served at the Carp Garlic Festival this weekend.

The farmer's market in the rural west Ottawa community is bringing hundreds of people together for the event, now in it's 19th year.

Tristan Hertzog, a private chef and owner of From The Ground Up Culinary, will be doing some cooking demonstrations at the festival, and is sharing his recipe for a beet salad with lots of garlic.

"I love a salad like this," he told CBC Radio's All In A Day. "I have added in a whole lot of wild herbs and a few different ways of using garlic and you get this great, colourful ... every bite is different kind of feeling."

Hertzog recommends not just using traditional red or purple beets, but golden beets, white beets and chioggia beets — also known as candy cane beets because of their striking white and purple rings.

"They all have very different, distinctive flavours," he said.

Summer beet salad with garlic

Ingredients:

1 lb of small beets.

1 clove black garlic.

1 clove white garlic.

1 bunch wild garlic.

10 bing (sweet) cherries.

2 tbsp. dark balsamic vinegar.

3 tbsp. avocado oil, plus more for dressing beets and wild garlic.

½ tsp. grainy dijon mustard.

1 sprig mint.

Handful of wild herbs.

Directions: