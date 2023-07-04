Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

30,000 bees swarm Sparks Street, break tree branch

Part of a colony that lives in beehives on top of the office building at 181 Queen Street set out on their own Tuesday morning.

Colony to be captured and relocated, BIA says

CBC News ·

Watch as a colony of 30,000 bees swarms Sparks Street

2 hours ago
Duration 0:36
A swarm of 30,000 bees broke a branch on a tree on Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday.

A swarm of 30,000 bees split from a hive on the roof of a downtown Ottawa office building Tuesday and moved into a tree on Sparks Street.

According to the Sparks Street BIA, the bees are part of a colony that lives in hives on top of 181 Queen Street, the office building that houses the CBC.

Kevin McHale, executive director of Sparks Street BIA, told Radio-Canada that Morguard, the real estate company that owns the building, called a beekeeper to get the situation under control.

McHale said the colony, estimated by the beekeeper to be about 30,000 strong, was so heavy the bees broke a branch off the tree in which they had taken up temporary residence.

A swarm of bees on a tree.
Morguard, the company that owns the building where the bees used to live, called a beekeeper to capture and relocate the colony. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)

Although the colony piqued the attention of numerous passersby, no injuries were reported and the BIA received no complaints.

The beekeeper installed a box near the tree with the intention of capturing and relocating the bees, McHale said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now