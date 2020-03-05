Bedbugs spotted at 2 OC Transpo buildings

OC Transpo employees at two city buildings have been told to work remotely after bedbugs were discovered there on Wednesday.

The first bedbug was spotted by an employee yesterday afternoon at OC Transpo's main administration building at 1500 St. Laurent Blvd., transit operations director Troy Charter said in a statement.

Exterminators then discovered overnight that bedbugs had been present on the building's second and third floors, as well as inside a "contained area" of a second building at 875 Belfast Rd.

Charter said bedbug treatments were underway as of 1 p.m. Thursday and that workers had been "cleared" from the main administration building so that they could take place.

The treatment is expected to wrap up by Saturday afternoon, with air quality testing to follow before workers can return, Charter said.

No buses or LRT trains have been delayed because of the bedbugs, Charter said.