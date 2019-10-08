Federal workers sent home due to bedbug infestation

The federal government is treating a Gatineau, Que., office building for a persistent bedbug issue, which is forcing hundreds of employees to work from home or by alternative arrangements.

Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said previous attempts to treat the issue at 70 Crémazie Street have been unsuccessful.

PSPC is treating the entire building "as well as PSPC employees' homes, as necessary." The department says employees have been sent home until the situation is resolved.

Eddy Bourque, national president of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union (CEIU), says workers were notified Tuesday morning to not come to the building.

But he says some of his members still have to go to work in the building on the sixth floor.

"That is totally unacceptable. I will follow up with the department to make sure that is addressed," he said.

Between 500 to 600 CEIU members work at 70 Crémazie for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, he said.

He said he wants the department to also commit to support for employees should they have brought bedbugs home. He said the bugs have been detected in the building going back to 2018.

"I would like, once for all, that they would fix the problem for the employees' health and for anybody else's health that the employees are in contact with at home," he said.