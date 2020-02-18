Battling bedbugs at federal buildings cost $620K

The federal government spent more than $620,000 over three years in an attempt to stamp out bedbug infestations at its office buildings in Ottawa-Gatineau, according to documents recently tabled in the House of Commons.

The money was spent between January 2017 and December 2019 on eradication efforts that included steam cleaning, chemical fumigation, pheromone traps and canine inspections, the documents show.

In all, about 30 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area were involved, according to the documents. Exterminators were also sent to the homes of some employees.

"This [problem] is much bigger than we thought," said Magali Picard, vice-president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

"When we see that more than half a million dollars have been spent in three years, it tells us that the work should have been done the right way from the start," she said.

Bugs are 'durable'

In one five-week period in late 2019, there were 11 reported sightings of bedbugs at federal buildings in Ottawa-Gatineau.

According to the documents, the most expensive eradication efforts were undertaken at 70 Cremazie St. in Gatineau, where the government spent more than $320,000 to steam clean the entire building, treat it with pesticides and install traps.

Hundreds of federal public servants at 70 Cremazie were told to stay home during the worst of the infestation.

In the other buildings, efforts were more modest, costing around $10,000.

In an email to Radio-Canada, a Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) spokesperson said there had been a marked improvement so far in 2020, and said the government is relying on the advice of an expert to determine next steps.

But Adam Oliver Brown, professor of biology at the University of Ottawa, said bedbugs are particularly "durable" and can survive for several months without food.

"Most procedures can even cause more problems," Brown said in French. "If the bedbugs are hidden in the walls and we fumigate, often their response will be to move away [...] and spread the problem."

"It can last for months," before the problem is eradicated, he warned.