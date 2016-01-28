BeaverTails ready and waiting to serve hungry skaters, founder says

Grant Hooker isn't throwing in the towel just yet.

The BeaverTails founder said he's on standby to start serving his legendary flat pasties to hungry skaters on the Rideau Canal as soon as the province and the National Capital Commission (NCC) ease current COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're sitting around with our fingers and toes crossed, our eyes crossed, and as soon as we get the word we will be scrambling," Hooker said Tuesday.

While the full 7.8-kilometre length of the skateway opened Tuesday morning, the concession stands that dot the canal remained closed by order of the NCC, which manages the popular winter attraction.

Even if we only get to open two or three weeks, that would make a financial difference. - Grant Hooker, BeaverTails

Hooker said his company spent somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000 last fall to position their famous red "beavermobiles" along the skateway, and to hire staff in anticipation of another busy winter.

"It's part of the price that everyone is paying," said Hooker. "Even if we only get to open two or three weeks, that would make a financial difference, but it would also make us feel like all this work we've done getting ready to open isn't in vain."

A 40-year tradition

Hooker said he's purchased stanchions and signs, and plans to have staff patrol the lineups to ensure patrons are respecting physical distancing protocols.

He said while he completely understands the NCC's reasons for keeping concessions closed, he's hoping it and Ottawa Public Health will be open to reviewing that decision should the province lift the current stay-at-home order next week as hoped.

In a written statement, an NCC spokesperson said it made the decision to keep concessions closed after consulting public health officials.

"As the current purpose of the skateway is to provide space for exercise only, we decided to close all amenities," the spokesperson wrote.

Should the concessions remain closed, Hooker said it would break an Ottawa winter tradition that's been uninterrupted since 1981.

"We've never missed a skateway season," he said. "If we could open it would be fantastic, but we don't, blame the NCC."

Winterlude goes online

Because of the pandemic, Canadian Heritage has moved the 2021 edition of Winterlude, the annual winter festival centred on the Rideau Canal Skateway, online. The virtual version of the festival is due to start Friday.

WATCH | Ottawa Tourism on losing Winterlude dollars:

As Winterlude goes virtual, tourism dollars take a hit in Ottawa CBC News Ottawa Video 1:21 Jantine Van Kregten, director of communications for Ottawa Tourism, says this year’s virtual Winterlude will have a big impact on the revenue that usually flows into the city, though the online event is a chance to attract future visitors from across Canada. 1:21

Jantine Van Kregten, director of communications for Ottawa Tourism, said the closures are affecting not only skateway vendors, but also nearby restaurants, hotels, museums, tourist shops and other businesses in both Ottawa and Gatineau.

"It's disappointing. Winterlude is a huge part of February for our member businesses. It's millions of dollars that come to the city," said Van Kregten.

As a partial substitute, Van Kregten said Canadian Heritage is rolling out videos online.

"It's no substitute for the real thing of course," she said. "But we do have an opportunity to introduce people across Canada to Winterlude, and hopefully plant that seed for people to come in 2022."