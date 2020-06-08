Witnesses recount boy's 'brutal' beating in Vanier

Shameen Mclachlan was in her home on Ethel Street in Vanier on Saturday afternoon when she heard a scuffle outside.

"I looked out the window and there was just a small kid on the ground, and there were six to eight older boys kicking and stomping on him," Mclachlan recalled.

"I've never seen anything so brutal," she said. "I think because [the victim] was on rollerblades, he didn't have a chance."

Mclachlan said she screamed out the window and the assailants "booted it." She then called 911 and ran down to help the young male victim. She said police and paramedics arrived a short time later.

Ottawa police said the violent assault occurred at 5:15 p.m. The victim was taken to CHEO, Ottawa's children hospital, where he was reported to be in serious condition.

Residents describe Ethel Street as normally quiet with 'not a lot going on.' (CBC)

Four boys and one girl were arrested. The five teenagers — all of whom are considered young offenders and therefore cannot be identified — are charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

One of the teenagers is also charged with a breach of a release order. All five were scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

Mclachlan's boyfriend, Taylor Parker, also witnessed the assault.

"It wasn't just punches, it was kicks and stomps and full kicks to the body and the head," he said. "We came outside and this kid was very, very severely beaten.... Seeing a kid that young going through something like that was absolutely terrible."

Taylor Parker stands on the spot where the violent attack took place. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Mclachlan said she moved to Ethel Street in December, and said the neighbourhood is normally quiet. Both Mclachlan and Parker said they were shaken by the incident, but said they're most concerned for the victim.

"If I found everything was OK with him, that he was able to move on and get some sort of justice, that would bring calming to me," Parker said.

Ottawa police are asking any other witnesses to the assault to contact the central criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.