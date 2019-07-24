New stamps bear local photographer's mark

Canada Post is releasing four stamps celebrating the bear species of Canada. The photos were taken by photographers Michelle Valberg and Robert Postma. (Canada Post)

When Canada Post wanted to do a series of stamps on bears they wanted someone who could get up close and personal with them.

Ottawa photographer Michelle Valberg was up to the challenge, working to capture three of the four close up portraits of the bear's faces.

A spirit bear is seen on a new Canada Post stamp as part of a series featuring the bears of Canada. Local photographer Michelle Valberg captured the image. (Canada Post)

She photographed the arresting images of a polar bear, American black bear and a Kermode bear. While Robert Postma captured the image of a grizzly bear.

The Kermode bear is a black bear that produces a rare white colouring and only exists in coastal British Columbia.

A black bear stamp is part of a new Canada Post series featuring bears of Canada. The photo was taken by Michelle Valberg who lives in Ottawa. (Canada Post)

Valberg has been a professional photographer for more than 30 years and is one of two inaugural Canadian Geographic photographers-in-residence.

A polar bear is seen in a new Canada Post stamp that features bears of Canada. The photo was taken by Ottawa wildlife photographer Michelle Valberg. (Canada Post)

The stamps were designed by Andrew Perro and printed by Lowe-Martin.

The official first day cover stamps are postmarked in Klemtu, B.C., home of the Tsimshian First Nations – for whom the white-coloured Kermode bears hold special meaning.