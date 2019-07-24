New stamps bear local photographer's mark
Michelle Valberg took 3 of the 4 featured photos.
When Canada Post wanted to do a series of stamps on bears they wanted someone who could get up close and personal with them.
Ottawa photographer Michelle Valberg was up to the challenge, working to capture three of the four close up portraits of the bear's faces.
She photographed the arresting images of a polar bear, American black bear and a Kermode bear. While Robert Postma captured the image of a grizzly bear.
The Kermode bear is a black bear that produces a rare white colouring and only exists in coastal British Columbia.
Valberg has been a professional photographer for more than 30 years and is one of two inaugural Canadian Geographic photographers-in-residence.
The stamps were designed by Andrew Perro and printed by Lowe-Martin.
The official first day cover stamps are postmarked in Klemtu, B.C., home of the Tsimshian First Nations – for whom the white-coloured Kermode bears hold special meaning.