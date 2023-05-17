Content
Bear caught in Nepean will be released elsewhere, city says

A bear was "chemically immobilized" and removed from a yard west of central Ottawa Wednesday morning. It happened less than a month after another bear was killed in the city's Kanata suburb.

Capture comes less than a month after a different bear was killed in Kanata

Watch as a 'chemically immobilized' bear is carried to a trailer in central Ottawa

3 hours ago
The bear had been seen in Nepean's Centrepointe neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Ottawa bylaw later tweeted the bear had been "chemically immobilized" and would be released in the afternoon to a new location. (Reno Patry/CBC)

A bear was "chemically immobilized" and removed from a yard west of central Ottawa Wednesday morning, according to the city's bylaw department.

Ottawa police tweeted about a bear sighting in Nepean's Centrepointe neighbourhood around 8:50 a.m., asking people not to approach the animal.

Around 11:10 a.m., the bylaw department tweeted the bear had "been chemically immobilized … and will be released this afternoon to a new location by [the] Ministry of National Resources."

The capture comes just over three weeks after police shot and killed a bear further west in Kanata when officers unsuccessfully tried to move it from a residential area, prompting calls from a city councillor to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The province's "bear wise" page has advice about how to avoid and manage bears and where to report sightings.

It says bears generally emerge from hibernation around April.

 

