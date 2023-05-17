Bear caught in Nepean will be released elsewhere, city says

The bear had been seen in Nepean's Centrepointe neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Ottawa bylaw later tweeted the bear had been "chemically immobilized" and would be released in the afternoon to a new location. (Reno Patry/CBC)

A bear was "chemically immobilized" and removed from a yard west of central Ottawa Wednesday morning, according to the city's bylaw department.

Ottawa police tweeted about a bear sighting in Nepean's Centrepointe neighbourhood around 8:50 a.m., asking people not to approach the animal.

Around 11:10 a.m., the bylaw department tweeted the bear had "been chemically immobilized … and will be released this afternoon to a new location by [the] Ministry of National Resources."

The capture comes just over three weeks after police shot and killed a bear further west in Kanata when officers unsuccessfully tried to move it from a residential area, prompting calls from a city councillor to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Great news from <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaBylaw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaBylaw</a> : the Centrepointe bear has been chemically immobilized by NCC and will be relocated today at release site provided by MNR. OPS on site assisted. All went well.<br>Thanks to all the staff who helped save this bear! <a href="https://t.co/FV7ljBuXfx">pic.twitter.com/FV7ljBuXfx</a> —@laine_johnson1

The province's "bear wise" page has advice about how to avoid and manage bears and where to report sightings.

It says bears generally emerge from hibernation around April.