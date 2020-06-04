Swimming at Ottawa beaches to resume in July

The City of Ottawa says swimmers should be allowed back in the water at its five beaches early next month, despite the pandemic.

"The City plans on having lifeguards on duty to supervise the beaches in early July, except at Britannia Beach, which will undergo major dredging work to improve the quality of the swim area," Dan Chenier, the city's general manager for recreation and facility services, said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the announced it's opening public washrooms and drinking fountains at Britannia Park, Andrew Haydon Park, Westboro Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beaches. City crews will clean the washrooms throughout the day, the city said.

Swimming at those beaches is currently off limits because there are no lifeguards on duty, and because the city isn't carrying out water quality testing for potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli.

Chenier said testing should resume "several days" before lifeguards take up their posts this summer.