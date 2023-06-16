Beaches open this weekend in Ottawa and Gatineau

The weekend's weather may look a little bleak, but if you're still keen for a swim, beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau will officially open for the summer.

The National Capital Commission's beaches in Gatineau Park and Lac Leamy opened Friday, and Ottawa's beaches open Saturday, June 17.

In Gatineau Park, lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent and La Pêche beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at Lac Leamy from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 4.

Smith Beach is closed for the season due to the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lac Philippe campground.

Various facilities such as washrooms, change rooms and picnic tables are available to visitors at all open beaches.

Brydel Saounde juggles a soccer ball as he enjoys the warm weather with friends at Mooney's Bay Beach in Ottawa on May 12, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

In Ottawa, Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island beaches will open for supervised swimming from noon to 7 p.m. starting Saturday until Aug. 27.

Water at all the City of Ottawa beaches water is tested daily and deemed safe for swimming before they're opened to the public. Beaches will be closed if high levels of E. coli are found in the water.

If you're more of a pool person, most wading pools in the city open in the last week of June. You can visit the City of Ottawa's website to see the opening dates of specific wading pools and other outdoor pools.