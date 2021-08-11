Bay of Quinte closest eastern Ontario race in 2019





Bay of Quinte was one of the closest races in the region in 2019, and the tightest in eastern Ontario.

Liberal Neil Ellis, the former mayor of Belleville, won the seat with 39.2 per cent of the total vote, or 1,449 more votes than his nearest competitor.

That only represented a 2.4 per cent gap between him and the riding's Conservative candidate, Tim Durkin.

Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation in western Quebec was the only race with a slimmer margin, where the Liberal candidate won by just 729 votes.

Seeking to finish that job in the Bay of Quinte, which includes Belleville and Prince Edward County, is the Conservatives' Ryan Williams, the president of a company that owns and operates several local hotels and, until recently, a Belleville city councillor.

Also in the race is NDP's Stephanie Bell , who ran in 2019 and works in the service industry; university student Erica Charlton representing the Greens; along with small business owner and singer Janine LeClerc for the People's Party.

Candidates are included in this riding profile once they've been listed as a confirmed candidate by Elections Canada, chosen as the winner of a nomination contest or who were the chosen candidate by a party that got at least one per cent of the national popular vote.

Bay of Quinte in 2019