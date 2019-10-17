Neil Ellis wins in Bay of Quinte
Read more about the results here.
CBC News projects Bay of Quinte has re-elected Liberal incumbent Neil Ellis.
At 12:34 a.m. Tuesday with 94.3 of ballots counted, Ellis had won with 21,745 votes or 39.1 percent over Conservative candidate Tim Durkin, who garnered 20,425 votes or 36.8 per cent.
The riding went to Ellis, who won the redrawn seat that includes Belleville and Prince Edward County, in 2015 by 9,500 votes over the Conservative challenger.
This time, Ellis was up against:
- Stephanie Bell of the NDP.
- Paul Bordonaro of the People's Party.
- Tech worker Danny Celovsky of the Greens.
- Durkin, a sports broadcaster who's covered the Belleville Bulls and Senators.
Bay of Quinte in 2015
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.