Neil Ellis wins in Bay of Quinte

CBC News projects Bay of Quinte has re-elected Liberal incumbent Neil Ellis.

At 12:34 a.m. Tuesday with 94.3 of ballots counted, Ellis had won with 21,745 votes or 39.1 percent over Conservative candidate Tim Durkin, who garnered 20,425 votes or 36.8 per cent.

The riding went to Ellis, who won the redrawn seat that includes Belleville and Prince Edward County, in 2015 by 9,500 votes over the Conservative challenger.

This time, Ellis was up against:

Stephanie Bell of the NDP.

Paul Bordonaro of the People's Party.

Tech worker Danny Celovsky of the Greens.

Durkin, a sports broadcaster who's covered the Belleville Bulls and Senators.

Bay of Quinte in 2015