Challengers look to unseat former mayor in Bay of Quinte

The region's southernmost riding features a former Belleville hockey broadcaster among the field of candidates vying to unseat Belleville's former mayor.

Liberal Neil Ellis won the redrawn seat in 2015 by 9,500 votes over the Conservative challenger.

Together, the Liberals and Conservatives earned 85 per cent of the vote in the district, which includes Belleville and Prince Edward County.

This time, Ellis is up against Stephanie Bell of the NDP; Paul Bordonaro of the People's Party; tech worker Danny Celovsky of the Greens; and Conservative candidate Tim Durkin, a sports broadcaster who's covered the Belleville Bulls and Senators.

