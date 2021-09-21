Ryan Williams elected in Bay of Quinte

Conservative Ryan Williams has been elected in Bay of Quinte.

The riding is the only one in eastern Ontario to change which party it elected from 2019.

CBC projects that Williams, a former city councillor, will unseat Liberal incumbent Neil Ellis, formerly the mayor of Belleville.

Ellis only won the riding by a narrow margin in 2019. In 2021, he will fall to second place, CBC projects.

Following the two front runners was the NDP's Stephanie Bell, the Greens' Erica Charlton and Janine LeClerc for the People's Party.

The Bay of Quinte was one of three Liberal ridings in eastern Ontario, excluding Ottawa, in 2019. The riding has a population of 109,735 as of the latest census and contains Belleville and Prince Edward County.