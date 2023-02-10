Fake plaque commemorates convoy counter-protest known as the 'Battle of Billings Bridge'

At the corner of Riverside Drive and Bank Street, glued to a concrete railing that overlooks the Rideau River, is a new plaque titled 'Battle of Billings Bridge' in capital letters.

The brass plaque looks official at first glance, marked with a City of Ottawa logo, and remembers a prominent, citizen-led counter-protest against the convoy occupation that took place there last year.

But the city told CBC News it did not install the plaque.

It reads, "At this spot on February 13, 2022, everyday citizens and Ram Ranch Resistance members peacefully stood in the way of those who had trampled citizens' right to peace, free movement and free expression."

"This plaque commemorates the ordinary people who did something extraordinary when their leaders would not."

Many anti-convoy protesters began calling themselves the Ram Ranch Resistance after fellow counter-protesters popularized using the song Ram Ranch — a raunchy song about gay cowboys — to disrupt online conversations between convoy supporters.

Sean Burges, who ignited the peaceful counter-protest that came to be known as the 'Battle of Billings Bridge', poses with the new plaque. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Sean Burges, a professor at Carleton University, said the appearance of the plaque was a pleasant surprise — much like the number of people who gathered at the bridge on that "extremely cold" Sunday morning, nearly one year ago, after he made a Facebook post calling for community members to join him in preventing convoy protesters from getting downtown.

"It was regular moms and dads, and grandpas and grandmas...coming out and just saying 'Enough. Protest all you want, but you've overtaken the city and you're abusing people. It's time to stop'," he said.

Burges said the counter-protest began with just 15 people at about 9:00 a.m., growing to a crowd of hundreds over the course of nine hours.

The day that 'turned the tide'

Burges remembered the crowd chanted "Whose streets? Our streets!" as they blocked a growing line of cars and trucks from getting onto the bridge.

"There was no planning for this, no clear agenda other than just to voice 'go home'," he said.

Robert Ramsay, who lives in Old Ottawa South, was also at the so-called 'Battle of Billings Bridge.' He said community members like himself were forced to take matters into their own hands, as the convoy occupation of downtown Ottawa continued into its third weekend.

"We really did feel like we had been abandoned by city leadership, by the police, by multiple levels of government," he said.

"It had been nearly a month, and Ottawa police had done nothing to stop this."

Cars and trucks lined up, as counter-protesters blocked them from getting on to Billings Bridge on Feb. 13, 2022. (Submitted by Andrea Harden)

That's why Ottawa resident Andrea Harden said she stood at the front-lines of the counter protest. At one point, she said, a truck tried to come through the crowd, "rolling very slowly."

"I put my back against the truck... and said 'No, you stop here and we're not allowing you to go downtown'," she recalled.

"That was kind of the start of it, this moment."

What followed was an "intense" standoff between convoy participants and counter-protesters, but Harden said the latter party was successful in the end.

"We turned every single one of those trucks around and made it very clear that they should not be going... to join the convoy," she said.

"It really was the moment that turned the tide on this occupation."

Plaque remains a mystery

Harden, Ramsay and Burges said they'd like to see the new plaque stay — although who installed it remains a mystery.

Some members of the Old Ottawa South community say they don't know who installed the new plaque, but they'd like to see it stay. (Avanthika Anand/CBC )

Burges, who ignited the counter-protest, said he's "vaguely embarrassed" he was not the person behind the plaque, but thinks it's "wonderful."

"The fact that somebody has independently decided to craft a plaque that sends the message that this neighborhood values freedom of expression, it values freedom of assembly, it values freedom of movement... is a very powerful statement," he said.

"For most of us, it's really significant."

Burges added, "I think that the City of Ottawa has no business interfering with [the plaque]."

"It is a free choice of expression... done in a tasteful way, that acts as a more effective history lesson of what went on, than often happens with these kinds of plaques."

The City of Ottawa told CBC News in an emailed statement that it was "reviewing the matter," but did not say whether it would take down the plaque.