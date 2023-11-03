West Carleton-March not sold on energy storage facility's size, risks

Rural west Ottawa residents are mulling over a proposal for a battery energy storage facility and have some safety concerns, according to their city councillor.

Gatineau-based renewable energy company Evolugen held a public meeting Wednesday at the Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre to discuss its project proposal at the corner of Homesteaders and Galetta Side roads.

These kinds of systems boost capacity of the hydro network, storing energy generated at off-peak times to be used when demand is higher. The province is encouraging their development to meet rising demand.

While early in the process — details such as the type of battery haven't been settled, for example — eight hectares would be carved out for the battery modules and 32 hectares is mapped out for the full site.

That's roughly the same size as the Canadian Tire Centre property.

Evolugen outlined its proposed project site in green, at the intersection of Homesteaders Rd. and Galetta Side Rd. (Evolugen )

Considering there are only five homes nearby, West Carleton-March Coun. Clarke Kelly said he was taken aback at the roughly 100 people that attended.

"The general community came out in full force," he said, "and I think for the most part they came out with an open mind."

Their concerns and questions over safety — primarily fire risks — were clear but the answers from Evolugen, he said, were not.

"I don't think the answers that they received were clear enough or detailed enough or came with enough assurances of safety in terms of the community and their well-being," Kelly said.

Kelly takes issue with this facility's size.

"I'd be happy to support smaller ones and I think overall my constituents see it the same way."

Fire questions

In a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Evolugen's director of public affairs acknowledged they faced tough questions from the community at the in-person event the night prior.

"We've seen a high level of engagement to date and some concerns expressed," said Mike Peters. "We're committed to working with the community and trying to address those concerns to the extent possible."

Peters said the company has a strong safety culture and track record on its sites across the country — which include solar, wind and six western Quebec hydroelectric sites.

This project would be the company's first battery storage system.

"As with any risk, we are looking at a multi-layered approach, with multiple levels of risk mitigation built in to make sure we're doing everything possible we can to reduce the risk of an event occurring," Peters said.

This 20-megawatt facility near Rycroft, Alta., was Enfinite's first energy-storage project connected to Alberta's electricity grid in late 2020. Evolugen's proposal is much bigger. (Submitted by Enfinite)

Evolugen is considering a lithium iron phosphate battery. Peters said it's more widely adopted in the industry due to its safety in comparison to others and the lower risk of a fire breaking out.

"The risk of fire in a battery energy storage system is very low as battery energy storage systems are equipped with battery management systems, which ensure batteries operate at appropriate temperatures," according to the proposal's website.

"In very rare circumstances, fire can occur at BESS systems if certain precautions are not taken."

Wider push

In anticipation of an energy crunch, the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) managing Ontario's electricity needs has been directed to secure 1,500 megawatts of new natural gas capacity between 2025 and 2027, along with 2,500 megawatts of clean technology such as energy storage.

IESO offered contracts for seven battery storage facilities, with one in the Napanee area already approved back in the spring.

Evolugen is hoping to be the next to secure one with its 250 megawatt proposal.

It plans to submit a bid for approval on Dec. 12. Municipal support is part of the approval process.

Construction could start in mid-2025 if approved, it said, and the facility could be up and running in 2027 or 2028.