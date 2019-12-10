Bat concerns prompt province to cancel North Stormont wind farm

Ontario's environment minister is cancelling a wind farm near Ottawa over concerns that it may negatively impact bat populations, prompting the renewable energy company in charge of the project to consider legal action.

Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister Jeff Yurek revoked approval for the Nation Rise Wind Farm, a 29-turbine project in the Township of North Stormont.

Gary Wheeler, a spokesperson for Yurek, said the minister believes the project is likely to cause serious and irreversible harm to the local population of bats.

"Ontario is committed to ensuring that wind turbine facilities are constructed and operate in a way that is protective of human health and the environment," Wheeler wrote in an email.

EDP Renewables, the company building the farm, said in a news release that it "strongly objects" to the decision, which means all construction activities on the site must cease.

Construction had been underway since May 2019, and a number of wind turbines have already been completed, the company said.

"While EDPR is wholly perplexed by this unfounded decision on the part of the Minister, it is prepared to pursue all legal courses of action in response and fully trusts the Canadian justice system," spokesperson Blair Matocha said in the release.

Project faced community opposition

The project was approved in 2016 under the previous Liberal government and was meant to provide 100 megawatts of zero-emissions electricity to the Ontario grid.

The construction of the wind farm was opposed by many members of the municipality, including the local council, which declared itself an "unwilling host."

Margaret Benke of Concerned Citizens of North Stormont, a community group opposed to the project, welcomed the decision.

"Now, the environment, wildlife and human health will be protected from the harmful effects of wind turbines," said Benke.