2 die in Gatineau house fire

Two people firefighters found overcome by smoke in the basement of a burning home in Gatineau on Thursday have died, Outaouais paramedics confirmed to CBC News Friday.

The man and the woman, both in their 50s, were found in cardiac arrest. Paramedics say they were pronounced dead in hospital.

The fire started just before 4 p.m. Thursday at a single-storey home on rue la Madeleine in the Lac-Beauchamp district.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control at about 4:45 p.m. The total damage is estimated at $54,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.