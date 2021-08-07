Ottawa police respond to barricaded person in home on Baseline Road

Ottawa police closed a section of Baseline Road in west Ottawa on Saturday afternoon as officers responded to a barricaded person in a home.

Police said they closed the thoroughfare in both directions between Clyde Avenue and Cordova Street starting at 2:30 p.m.

At about 5:30 p.m., police said the road is still closed and the investigation was ongoing.

Baseline Rd will be closed East and West from Clyde to Cordova for a Police Operation. Please avoid the area.<a href="https://twitter.com/Ottawa_Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ottawa_Traffic</a> —@DutyInspector

Several police cars and ambulances were parked along Baseline Road and more than a dozen police officers were on scene.

Video taken by a CBC staff member showed a group of officers gathering near the front door of a home. At least one officer was holding a battering ram.

Nearby residents were asked to vacate their homes while the operation was underway.

Police declined to provide any additional information, including whether the person was armed or if anyone had been injured.