Owner of Barrymore's facing eviction

The owner of the Barrymore's Music Hall says he's been illegally evicted from the Bank Street theatre building.

George Syriannis says he dropped by the building with his son on Jan. 26 to discover the locks had been changed, and a bailiff's note tacked to the front door stating the lease was terminated.

The music hall has been closed since March due to the pandemic. (CBC) "There was no prior notice," said Syriannis, who rents the physical space. "If I hadn't gone to Barrymore's to check on the door, I wouldn't have found out."

CBC contacted the building's owner Louis Antonakos — the embattled former mayor of Carleton Place — but he declined to be interviewed and did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Syriannis was sure the law was on his side because a provincial moratorium on commercial evictions during the pandemic was in place until Jan. 31, but he is unsure who to contact to complain.

"It seems that the government has done nothing to assign a specific agency for us to pick up the phone and call them and say, 'I've been evicted. Now what?' " said Syriannis. "The only thing that we can do is call a lawyer."

Syriannis estimates he will have to spend up to $100,000 to fight the landlord.

Local politicians looking to help

Notice of lease termination dated Jan. 25 2021, that George Syriannis discovered posted on the door of Barrymore's. (Submitted by George Syrannis) In its heyday, Barrymore's hosted a range of legendary acts including U2, Tina Turner, James Brown and recent Super Bowl half-time star The Weeknd. The doors were shut in March and have remained so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local politicians and the Bank Street BIA are looking for ways to help.

NDP MPP Joel Harden said he's written to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark, who's responsible for tenant and landlord disputes, to look into the matter.

"This appears to be an improper eviction," said Harden. "Barrymore's and this property was covered under a federal program for COVID relief, which had an eviction moratorium up to the 31st of January."

Harden says Barrymore's is also eligible for the federal Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) program, which extends the eviction moratorium until April 2022.

"This is about the future of the city and what gets supported in this pandemic," said Harden. "We want our cultural spaces to be able to survive so they can thrive after this."

Christine Leadman of Bank St. BIA says the city must do more to make sure Barrymore's will survive.

"The city's got this Music City initiative, which was to preserve these types of venues where you have live music performances where talent can grow and flourish and develop." said Leadman.

In the meantime, Syriannis says his lawyer has told him he has the right to re-enter the premises, but he is in no hurry to so while local clubs and restaurants remain shut during the pandemic.